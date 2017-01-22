Lahore - Pakistan will set up the first-ever Naphta Cracker Complex, a facility to change petrochemical raw substances into value-added products, ranging from construction, home décor, appliances, furniture, medical care, paints, cleaning stuff and top of them military gadgets. The Naphtha Cracking Plant will pyrolyze naphtha to produce basic petrochemical feedstock.

Pakistan lacks Naphtha cracker complex since 1947, while India has nine Naphtha cracker complexes providing a tremendous boost to its industrial and economic progress.

At present, Pakistan has to buy all petrochemical feedstock from international market that takes heavy toll on import bill and prices of long range of items used by chemical industry, mainstay of trade and manufacturing business and as well people in their daily routine.

Naphtha Cracker Complex will revolutionize industrial landscape and life of the common man simultaneously.

The game-changing development came after 18-member delegation of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturing Association (PCMA) met with the federal minister for planning, development and reforms at his office recently, where it was announced to build NAPHTHA Cracker Complex in order to catalyse economic progress.

PCMA delegation was comprised of PCMA Vice Chairman Abrar Ahmad, Senior members of PCMA EC Committee, including Pervez A Khan, CEO Agro Ltd/ Senior Consultant JS Group, Pervez Sufi, Managing Director Pharmagen,. Ghulam Mustafa, CEO Ittehad Chemicals, Dr Farrukh Mukhtar, Senior Consultant on Petrochemical Projects and Iqbal Kidwai, PCMA Secretary General.

Acknowledging that Naphtha Cracker Complex is a strategic need, the minister suggested to PCMA to prepare a feasibility report and viable business plan in consultation with market experts and technologists to help ministry make it a reality.