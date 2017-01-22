Lahore - The All Pakistan Workers Union has swept the referendum of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan, winning all panel seats in whole 65 regions of the country, defeating the rival CBA All Pakistan National Workers Union after almost 20 years.

Accompanied by Joint Secretary Ilyas Minhas and Patron-in-Chief Malik Saleem, the All Pakistan Workers Union newly-elected Central General Secretary Anwar Waqar Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club on Saturday, said that around 16,500 employees of USC’s 6,000 branches had cast their votes to elect their favourite leaders.

Chaudhry vowed to work for the welfare of the employees during his tenure. He promised to get all contract and daily wages staff regularised.

He announced that the union would launch the housing scheme for utility stores workers with workers funds, besides releasing interest-free loans for building homes.

“The union will struggle for granting scholarship to employees’ sons, besides setting up a quota for employment in USC,” he added.

Chaudhry also condemned newly-constituted Board of Directors of the USC, and said that the corporation had started reporting loss after the formation of new BoD, as hundreds of thousands of rupees were being spent on salaries, perks, allowances of the directors.

“The USC was profitable till 2013 but after the formation of BoD in the present regime of PML-N government, the USC has started suffering losses. The government is trying to seek an excuse to privatise the USC, but the union will never let this happen,” he vowed.