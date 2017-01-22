Syed Hammad Ahmad

Pakistan is facing lots of socio-economic problems, but its economic future looks quite bright after CPEC.

Poverty alleviation is one of those major problems. It is a multidimensional concept that constitutes not only economics but also social deprivations.

Its two important aspects are income poverty which is measured against the notion of a poverty line and the other is poverty of opportunities which is analysed primarily in relation to access to corresponding inputs such as healthcare, drinking water, sanitation facilities and education.

Poverty has many faces and one can see it in different forms on a daily basis: a child beggar standing at a traffic signal; or a young flower-vendor standing in the corner of a road. Poverty can also be seen in the form of the maid work in posh localities where she is often verbally or physically abused as some incidents are still fresh in our memories due to media coverage.

Then there are those who earn on a daily basis, and whose livelihood can be disrupted by frequent strikes. The list can go on and on.

After passing seven decades of freedom we, as a nation, have not been able to come out of this vicious trap.

Although poverty has been the major problem for all the developing countries, its impact on Pakistan is colossal, to say the least.

According to government’s own facts and figures 60 million Pakistanis are living below the poverty line, posing a challenge for the ruling party.

According to a Human Development Report lots of Pakistanis are income poor. Access to basic services like primary healthcare and safe drinking water is denied to nearly half of the population.

A large number of children under five are malnourished. Unequal socio-economic structure results in unequal opportunities for the neglected segments of the population. People are deprived of the right to education or consigned to poor health because they are born poor in the remote regions of the country.

It is very much natural that every democratic government indulge in sloganeering and claims the budget would be pro-poor and would significantly change the lot of the people. But no change has been witnessed over the years. In general, the pro-poor schemes introduced by any government have been a failure for various reasons.

The performance in terms of alleviating poverty has always been unconvincing and its effectiveness held in doubt for lack of transparency, substantial waste, misuse of funds, leakages and cumbersome procedures.

The pro-poor schemes like Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Sasti Roti, laptop distribution, Yellow Cab and Daanish Schools etc, were initiated in the name of the poor.

But all these ended up in enriching the already rich. There was a gross misuse of money and plunder of allocated funds. Most of the pro-poor schemes were different because of their effective role in creating a new class of parasites feeding on easy money.

The divide between the rich and the poor is increasing due to flawed government policies. The middle class has disappeared and it has also created many social and psychological problems as well and has increased the street crimes.

Life on the other side of this divide is really a bed of roses. The privileged section of the society has an easy and enjoyable life. Their children go to quality schools; they enjoy the best medical facilities. The exclusive shopping malls, branded stores and franchise restaurants, rave parties, designer clothes and super markets do not make them miss their foreign abodes where they spend half of their time.

It is the need of the hour to make three-pronged policies – short term, medium term and long terms – for the poor and to stop this divide from widening further. The integrated approach for the welfare of the poor and for economic growth that encourages labour intensive industries, increasing employment and income generating opportunities for disadvantaged groups by ensuring the transparent use of public funds, promoting effective delivery of public services and maintaining law and order.

Another solution could be to set a decent level of minimum level of wage so that head of the family could feed and educate children and in future generate job opportunities for others.

Education up to metric should be compulsory and free for every student. Last, but not least there is a need for social development which targets human capital, adequate budgetary allocation for developing human resources, targets basic services for marginalised people, and removes gender discrimination in all spheres of life.

The author is a freelance writer based in Lahore and can reach by email:hammadahmad1971@gmail.com