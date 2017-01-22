KARACHI: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Chairman Mahmood Maulvi Saturday expressed his heartiest gratitude to Chief Executive TDAP SM Muneer and FPCCI President Zubair Tufail for taking up the rebate matter of rice exporters with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during his recent visit to FPCCI Head Office in Karachi. In a statement, Maulvi said, “Rice export industry has been facing severe hardships for the last couple of years, and we are thankful to TDAP Chief Executive and FPCCI President for communicating the problems of rice exporters to the government and extending their support to resolve the long-standing issue of rebate.–DNA