Lahore : The traders, once again, have threatened to launch countrywide protests and resort to shutter down strike if the Withholding Tax (WHT) is not withdrawn.

The traders had demanded the suspension of 0.04 percent WHT on all banking transactions and had also asked the government to return the amount deducted from their accounts by the financial institutions since August 1, 2015.

“If the government does not respond to these protests, countrywide shutter down strikes will be observed for an unlimited period of time, besides civil disobedience movement will also be launched,” All Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran President Khalid Pervez said on Saturday.

He added that the Sales Tax Act 1990 needed amendments. “Sales Tax must be deducted at the manufacturing and import stage,” he proposed. “The traders should be exempted from the value-added sales tax,” he demanded.

Anjuman president also demanded amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 to end the slab system. He also asked the government to reduce indirect taxation in the country.

Pervez said that the imposition of 0.4 percent tax was an atrocious move by the government.

He also termed the WHT as a black law, saying it had left the country's businessmen in despair and uncertainty. “Traders are drawing their deposits from bank accounts continuously following the imposition of WHT,” he said, adding that majority of banks had run short of cash, consequently.