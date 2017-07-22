Record 20,400 units of Honda Civic sold in one year

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced that the Honda Civic has marked its record breaking sales volume for one year since its launch on July 21, 2016. The sales during one year from July 2016 to June2017 reached 20,400 units (increase of 434% in comparison with the same period of the last year), making another great milestone for the company.

The all-new Honda Civic has set a high benchmark with its innovative features and futuristic design. The design is highly eye-catching and stylish. The new Civic has becomes much bigger and wider in exterior size than all the previous generations. Furthermore, the model offers various advanced features, which made it very special for the customers to possess. Honda has always given special emphasis on manufacturing. The company has the state of the art production facility and every car that it produces is a symbol of quality. The company and its employees feel the greatest of joys to manufacture great cars for the customers, and the all-new Civic has been manufactured with great passions of Honda associates in Pakistan, which is another key of the success of the new Civic. HACPL is committed to improving all the functions at the company, including sales, after-sale, and manufacturing.

Gerry’s dnata opens new marhaba lounge

LAHORE (PR): Gerry’s dnata, the largest ground handler in Pakistan, has opened a new marhaba lounge at Jinnah International Airport -Karachi, further developing its portfolio and cementing its position as a key aviation partner in the country. The lounge was inaugurated by Gary Chapman – President, dnata and Muhammad Zubair, Governor of Sindh.

Located at International departures, the marhaba lounge will serve the premium passenger of Emirates from the airline’s five daily flights to Dubai. A part of the international marhaba lounge network, the new lounge will be operated by Gerry’s dnata, and offers an even greater choice to passengers departing from Karachi airport to spend their travel time in comfort. Over 40 staff have been recruited locally to support the new lounge.

Open 24-hours a day, the marhaba lounge offers all-day dining, a special kids area, business centre, relaxation zone, and a dedicated elevator for passenger who need wheelchair assistance or have heavy luggage.

The lounge also offers free Wi-Fi, a food service with an enhanced buffet selection and marhaba representatives to assist passengers as needed.

“Gerry’s dnata is at the forefront of industry innovation and we are always looking at ways to enhance and build on the service we offer our customers. marhaba is very popular lounge offering and we are extremely pleased to be able to bring this successful brand to Karachi; we believe it will fulfil the needs of discerning travellers,” said Gary Chapman, President dnata. “In keeping with the increasing traffic at Karachi airport, we anticipate serving more than 20,000 customers a year. As more passengers discover the ease and delight of travelling with our help, we look forward to an even more exciting future.”

First MasterCard-branded Virtual Debit Card launched

ISLAMABAD (PR): In yet another instance of innovation aimed towards facilitating digital payments and e-commerce in the country, Telenor Microfinance Bank (formerly Tameer Microfinance Bank) through its mobile banking platform, Easypaisa, has launched the country’s first MasterCard-branded Virtual Debit Card to facilitate online shopping on local and international e-commerce shopping websites - using Easypaisa Mobile Accounts.

Now, any Easypaisa Mobile Account customer using the Easypaisa smartphone App can instantly generate a Virtual Debit Card on their smartphone and then use this card for online payments - wherever MasterCard is accepted. The Virtual Debit Card generated would include all relevant card details to process an online transaction, such as the 16 digit PAN number, expiry date and the CVV.

When a purchase is made on any online website, funds in PKR would be deducted from the customer’s Easypaisa Mobile Account in real time. Anyone in Pakistan can get this card instantly regardless of their SIM operator – all they have to do is download the Easypaisa App from the Google App store, create an Easypaisa Mobile Account, deposit or IBFT funds to that Easypaisa Mobile Account, create a Virtual Debit Card and then use this card online.

Telenor Microfinance Bank’s Easypaisa Virtual Debit Card is the most secure debit card in the country, because of the controls and flexibility it gives to the customer at the time of card generation. Customers can define a maximum spending limit to allocate to their Virtual Debit Card, the number of times a card can be used online, the ability to activate or deactivate a card, and to delete and re-generate a new Virtual Debit Card at any time. No fee will be charged to generate or use a card or any of the controls while the currency conversation rate on international transactions would be the lowest than any other credit or debit card issued by any Bank in the country.

JazzCash Mobile Account comes with Visa Debit Card

ISLAMABAD (PR): JazzCash, the number one Mobile Account provider in Pakistan, has launched Visa Debit Cards for its Mobile Account customers. JazzCash Visa Debit Card will be linked to customer's Mobile Account and will bring convenience to millions of JazzCash Mobile Account customers by enabling them to make purchases at more than 49,000 merchants across Pakistan that accept Visa cards.

Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital & Financial Services Officer – Jazz, said, “As a leading provider of Digital Financial Services, at JazzCash we realize the importance of enabling retail purchase transactions and with the launch of Visa Debit Card we have taken a major step in this direction.” “This is an exciting one of a kind partnership for Visa in Pakistan where customer's debit card will be linked to their Mobile Wallet and we are pleased to partner with JazzCash to enable this.

This is the latest in our efforts to bring more Pakistanis into the financial mainstream, a move we believe enhances the welfare of individuals, merchants, and the economy as a whole,” said Kamil Khan, Visa Country Head for Pakistan and Afghanistan.



