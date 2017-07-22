LAHORE - The country has posted a nine-year high of external Current Account Deficit (CAD) of $12.1 billion, which is 4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)), up by 1.5 times over the last year’s CAD of $4.9 billion (1.7 percent of GDP).

According to experts, the higher CAD was primarily on account of 39.4 percent increase in trade deficit over last year to $26.9 billion due to higher than expected rise in imports of 17.5 percent to $48.5 billion. Further, exports remained more or less flat at $21.7 billion, contrary to expectations of growth. The sharp rise in imports is alarming and is due to strong demand of fuel, machinery and foods items, which were up 25.4 percent, 9.5 percent and 19.8 percent over last year to $9.5b, $7.1b and $5.0b respectively during 11-months period Jul-May 2017.

It should be noted that early harvest mega power projects of CPEC are currently under way in Pakistan with the inauguration of $1.6b 1,320MW Sahiwal Power Plant done as recently as May 2017. Further, import of machinery as shown by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), which is on receipt of goods basis, is up by 40.5 percent to $10.8b during Jul-May 2017.

Lack of export growth was contrary to expectations as the government announced export package earlier this year, which has failed to give the required impetus to exports. Further, remittances also fell 3 percent to $19.3 billion due to fiscal consolidation in GCC countries (as a result of subdued oil prices) that led to layoffs of workers. GCC countries accounted for over 60 percent of remittances in FY17.

Despite the high CAD, overall balance in the balance of payments was a deficit of only $1.9 billion, due to funding by financial account which was up 42 percent to $9.6 billion. The increase in financial account was due to higher gross disbursements in the form of foreign loans, which were up by 65 percent over last year to $12.7 billion. Pakistan external debt is resultantly on the rise and is expected to be close to $65 billion (21.3 percent of GDP) as of June 2017 as compared to $58 billion (20.8 percent of GDP) last year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its recent country report has forecasted the country’s CAD of $10-15 billion for the next five years. However, the IMF is projecting that this will be financed by the Financial Account as was the case in FY17 and is maintaining the country’s foreign exchange reserves at current levels. The Topline analysts observed that market expectation of a sharp rupee devaluation of 10 percent-20 percent may be unrealistic as maintenance of foreign exchange reserves during the next few years as per the IMF should provide ample support to the rupee to prevent any adverse devaluation beyond 5-6 percent this year. Further, as per their estimates, the rupee to dollar rate assumption by the IMF in its 2018 forecasts is Rs112, which indicates a devaluation of around 6 percent during the current fiscal year.

The IMF in its report stated that on a Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) basis, the rupee is undervalued by 10-20 percent range. However, the IMF has not given a timeline for this anomaly to correct. Further, analysts are of the view that for REER methodology to apply, exports must be at least 15 percent of GDP in order to positively impact the overall country’s macroeconomic framework. During FY17, total exports were only 7.2 percent of Pakistan’s GDP.