ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the European Union on Friday signed the financing agreement worth €60 million for improvement of nutrition in Sindh. The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar witnessed the signing ceremony. EAD Secretary Shahid Mahmood signed the agreement on behalf of the government of Pakistan, while Jean-Francois Cautain, Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Pakistan, signed it from the EU side.

On the occasion, Dar appreciated EU’s assistance for improving nutrition in Sindh.

He said Pakistan and EU share a long history of cooperation on a wide range of areas. He appreciated EU’s support as a development partner of Pakistan.

The ambassador said the project would help overcome the problem of malnutrition in the Sindh.

The scope and objective of the agreement is to primarily increase the capacity of the Sindh government so that it may efficiently implement its multi-sectoral nutrition policy, while providing direct assistance to significantly and rapidly reduce malnutrition in the province.

Under this programme, various activities will be carried out including policy and advocacy, support in improving national procedures, capacity building of local stakeholders, strengthening the Sindh government’s nutrition-specific information management systems, and creating awareness about the significance of nutrition related issues.

The agreement will also align and actively support the ongoing Accelerated Action Plan for the Reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition in Sindh.