LAHORE - The Wapda and Electricity workers on Friday took out a large procession under the aegis of All Pakistan Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA, demanding the government to develop hydel power and gas fuel thermal power station to provide cheap electricity to the nation.

The workers asked the government to not follow the recommendation of IMF for withdrawal of subsidy on electricity. They also urged the electricity management to take steps for protection of line staff from tragic accidents. The participants also demanded to the management of Wapda/Electricity management to fulfil the demand raised by the union in its Demand Notice.

The procession was led by veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary along with Haji Muhammad Younas, Rana Abdul Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Ch Maqsood, Haji Latif, Rana Akram, Zafar Shah, Nosher Khan, Sheikh Shoaib and others.

The participants in another resolution urged the policy makers and leaders of political parties to develop National Plan of Action to tackle growing unemployment of the youth and curb poverty. They also demanded free equal education for each child and elimination of rising irrational gap between the rich and poor in the society. By another resolution, the worker appealed to UNO and freedom-loving nations of the world to get stopped genocide of Kashmiri people struggling for their fundamental right of self-determination.

