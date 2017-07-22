LAHORE - The ground-breaking ceremony of Fairways Commercial Plazas was held on Friday at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club DHA Lahore Phase-6. Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Zafar Yasin Babar was the chief guest. The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a welcome address by the CEO Defence Raya. Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Zafar Yasin Babar said that Defence Raya Golf Resort, a joint venture between DHA Lahore & BRDB-Malaysia, is an iconic integrated development which is strategically located and spans over 400 acres of lush landscaped greens featuring an international standard 18-hole golf course in Phase-6 DHA-Lahore, and also comprising a premium lifestyle golf and country club, exclusive golf view villas and Fairways Commercial Centre. The Fairways Commercial Centre is an integrated commercial centre comprising of 7-Level Shop/Office Plazas with a Grand Piazza in a safe and secure environment. The convenience of a basement car park, shop front parking and wide pedestrian walk-ways are specially designed to ensure that an investment in Fairways Commercial Centre is of enduring value.

Stylish and contemporary, Fairways Commercial Plazas are designed to elevate the shopping experience with inspiring retail styles and a selection of fine food outlets. Fairways Commercial Plazas are strategically placed to maximize visibility from the main roads and the piazza. The Grand Piazza is a unique addition to a commercial hub in a world of conveniences.

Defence Raya Golf Resort is set to offer one of the country’s most complete shopping and commercial experiences.

The infrastructure of the shopping outlets was creatively built for both investors and tenants infusing large spaces and generous facilities along with ample parking facilities. Fairways Commercial Plazas are designed and efficiently planned to provide a fulfilling retail therapy like no other and a unique enjoyable experience to shoppers and visitors alike. Brig Zafar Yasin Babar further added that; ‘DHA Lahore and BRDB Malaysia have started many joint ventures of international standard’.

He remarked that he was engrained by the wonderful efforts of BRDB Malaysia in achieving and maintaining high standards of construction.

PR