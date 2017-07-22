Petroleum ministry to execute Rs190m new projects in Balochistan

QUETTA (NNI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources would execute two new projects worth Rs190 million for coal exploration and evaluation in different localities of Balochistan besides carrying out a survey for underground water in Quetta. “Out of total Rs190.033 million estimated cost, an amount of Rs88.023 million has been allocated to carry out two new schemes for coal exploration and evaluation in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, and the underground water survey,” official sources said. They said the ministry would spend Rs554.291 million, under the PSDP 2017-18, to execute four ongoing and two new projects to step up exploration activities of natural resources for achieving self-reliance in the energy sector. An amount of Rs415.807 has been earmarked to acquire four drilling rigs and their accessories for the Geological Survey, while Rs37.977m would be spent on appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin and its adjoining areas.

The funds amounting to Rs8.992 million would be utilised in exploration and evaluation of metallic and minerals in Bela and Uthal areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan. Similarly, Rs3.492 million has been reserved for exploration of Tertiary Coal in the Central Salt Range of Punjab.

SNGPL to clear backlog of 1m gas connection applications

ISLAMABAD (APP): Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) is confident to clear backlog of gas connection applications during the current fiscal year, official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said on Friday. "The SNGPL issued 1.5 million new connections since the incumbent government came into power in 2013, and hopefully the figure would reach 2.5 million till completion of its tenure," they told APP. They said National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources had also recently recommended that the SNGPL would give two million gas connections during the current fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19. They said gas supply to consumers had witnessed great improvement after the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), discovery of 101 oil and gas reserves during the last four years.

"During tenure of the current government, 466 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) additional gas from new discoveries and 478 mmcfd gas from existing fields, while 11,149 barrels per day (bpd) oil from new finds and 21,194 bpd from existing wells have so far been added in the system," they said.

USAID to hold mango gala on 24th

ISLAMABAD (APP): United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will hold mango gala on July 24 (Monday) in which the US officials and farmers will brief about the development in the agriculture sector especially in exports of mangoes. The USAID mission director, representatives of the Agricultural Market Development (AMD) project and farmers who are exporting mangoes to international markets will brief about the development in the agriculture sector, says a press release issued here on Friday. Pakistan-US partnership for Agricultural Market Development (AMD) activity in Pakistan is a USAID-funded programme started in February 2015. The project aims to support the development of Pakistan's commercial agriculture. In particular, USAID accomplished this project through improving the ability of Pakistan's agriculture and livestock sectors to meet both international and domestic demand and requirements in targeted product lines in citrus, mango, high value and off season vegetables and livestock.

USAID, through its Agricultural Market Development (AMD) project, is increasing access to new markets for Pakistani mango farmers, while ensuring better prices through improving compliance with international grading standards and export protocols.

Seafood export increases 21.35pc

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Sea food exports from the country during 12 months of previous financial year (2016-17) increased by 21.35pc as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of financial year 2015-16. During FY2016-17, the country earned $394.217 million by exporting about 152,858 metric tons of fish and fish preparations as compared to the exports of 127,910 metric tons worth $314.896m of same period of last year. In previous financial year exports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) grew by 100 percent and 606 metric tons of different pulses worth $528,000 exported. Meanwhile, exports of tobacco increased by 34.93pc and was recorded at 3,976 metric tons valuing $14.194m as against the exports of 3,194 metric tons worth of $10.974m of same period last year, it added. During 12 months of last financial year, exports of wheat from the country grew by 512.3pc as about 3,676 metric tons of commodity valuing $0.976m exported as against the exports of 450 metric tons worth $0.158m of the corresponding period of last year.