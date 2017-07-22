LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party in its meeting held here Friday approved three development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs15595.214 million. Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan presided over the meeting. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.
