KARACHI - The PSX witnessed bullish sentiments on Friday, as benchmark 100-share index gained 234 points. Continuing its previous day trend, stock market opened on a negative note with extremely low volumes in the first half of the trading session. However, in the second half, market showed speedy recovery making an intra-day high of 322 points to finally close at 45,294 points.

Positivity in the market came as Supreme Court concluded the hearing of the Panamagate case and reserved its judgment for the same, said analyst at JS Global. TRG (up 4.77%) from the tech sector led the volume for the third consecutive day with 12.5m shares traded in total. Moreover news of Rs185bn loans to be paid off to DISCOs did not bring much impact to the power sector as scrips in the aforementioned sector witnessed a mixed trend in yesterday's trading session.

Stocks closed bullish after government resolve to accept the verdict of Supreme Court on reserved judgment in the Panama Paper case. Investor interest remained in scrips across the board amid higher global crude prices. Upbeat FDI data for FY17 and speculations ahead of financial results played a catalyst role in bullish close, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Volumes also recovered in the second half and totaled at 122m shares for the day, as buying spree begun in the market. While traded value stood at Rs7b/$66m. Investors’ interest was seen in steel sector where ISL (up 3.10%), INIL (2.10%) and ASL (1.34%) closed in the green zone. Scrips of total 351 active companies participated in the session of which 208 closed in green, 126 in red while 17 remained unchanged.