MULTAN - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Mehmood has said that Rs6b were being spent to preserve rain water for irrigation purpose. He said that all possible resources were being utilised to promote agriculture sector. He said best practices were being ensured to enhance the yield of cotton. Similarly, work is underway to develop top quality cotton seeds at a cost of Rs5b in the province, he said and added that in order to keep cotton crop safe from Pink Bollworms, the department was spending Rs960m on the provision of BP Ropes, free of cost to farmers, in 54 tehsils of Punjab.

The agriculture secretary informed that the department was working with the coordination of private sector to provide guidelines for maximum cotton yield.

He said that the Punjab government's ‘Kissan package’ brought an immense reduction in cost on agriculture inputs. He further said that agriculture department had also sent requisition to the Punjab Public Service Commission for the recruitment of 750 field assistants.

He further said officials were assisting farmers in fields for quality production of cotton. The government had also extended order for purchase of 250 vehicles for staffers, he added. The department had launched three years comprehensive plan to improve cotton in 11 districts of Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions, he added.

The government would spend Rs225.85 million in the project and guide farmers about keeping cotton free of impurities, he said and added that clean picking of cotton would not only give good return to farmers but also help earn handsome foreign exchange. Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Chairman Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, Rana Ahmed Munir, Naveed Asmat Kohloon and others also attended the meeting.