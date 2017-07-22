Islamabad - Instead of Indus River System Authority (Irsa), the Ministry of Water and Power has started the regulation of Tarbella and has restricted Wapda from filling more than one feet of water per day in the reservoir, saying it will endanger the reservoir.

The piezometer of the dam is not working for the last three decades so it’s becoming hard to get the accurate reading of storage, therefore it was decided to store only one feet water in Tarbella reservoir, official sources told The Nation here on Friday.

In a meeting held at Federal Flood Commission (FFC), it was decided that only one feet of water per day will be stored in Tarbella. The meeting was attended by officials of the Ministry of Water and Power, Irsa, Wapda and provincial representatives. The meeting was informed that the piezometer installed on Tarbella reservoir was not working and it is not possible to get the accurate reading.

Piezometer is an instrument for measuring compressibility of liquid or measuring the pressure of fluid. Giving the details, the official said that earlier Irsa and Wapda agreed on SOP regarding the filling of Tarbella dam beyond 1,510 feet. It was agreed that one to five feet, per day, water will be stored in the dam .However, last year only one feet per day was stored in the dam. Resultently, Tarbella dam was not filled to its maximum level of 1550 feet. Later, a consultative committee was formed to formulate SOP for the filling of Tarbella beyond 1,510 feet. The committee has recommended to store one to three feet of water in the reservoir.

However, during an internal meeting, the ministry was of the view to store only one feet of water in the dam per day as the piezometer of the dam was faulty and the reservoir cannot be monitored properly. According to the ministry, storage of more than one feet per day will endanger the structure of the dam.

However, an official who was critical of the decision said that it is not the authority of the Ministry of Water and Power to regulate the water storage in dam. The piezometer is not working since 1980s; however, no step was taken to fix it, the official added.