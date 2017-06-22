ISLAMABAD - The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the Pakistan Postal Service have signed a contract to establish Nadra registration counters at post offices across Pakistan.

The contract signing ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Nadra Headquarters, Islamabad. With the Pakistan Postal Service managing a sizeable 13,000 post offices nationwide and having more than 50,000 skilled employees at its disposal, the establishment of the Nadra counters at Pakistan Post offices will allow their workforce to be trained in essential computer skills.

Consequentially, the Nadra shall further expand its service delivery to citizens at their doorsteps, even in the remotest areas of the country without any hassle and long queues, says a statement issued by the Nadra on Wednesday. The contract entails the best utilisation of resources of both organisations through collaborative relationship.

In particular, the relationship helps enhance the infrastructure of the Nadra, which will subsequently augment service delivery and improve customer care in a befitting manner. Giving details of the collaborative venture, the Nadra spokesperson said that during the first phase of implementation, the vast network of post offices across Pakistan would be utilised for issuance of “duplicate”, “renewal” and modification (address and marital status only) cases of the CNIC/NICOP through the Nadra online application “Pak-Identity.”

Depending on the success of the first phase, the Nadra may also consider introducing more issuance categories such as “fresh registration” or even more “modification” options, he added. In the first stage of the project, 10 post office sites have been randomly selected; two (one urban and one rural) from each province that is Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Upon the success of the pilot phase, both the Nadra and the Pakistan Post will scale-up these operations to all post offices nationwide. For the purposes of the newly-signed contract with the Nadra, Pakistan Post will provide its designated offices and human resources along with utilities.

In lieu of this, the Nadra will provide equipment, internet connectivity and training to the Pakistan Post employees. Identity cards that are processed at Pakistan Post offices will be delivered by using the express delivery service of Pakistan Post to the applicant’s address, whether urban or rural.