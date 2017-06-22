LAHORE - The Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah Limited announced the resignation of Atif Bajwa from the office of president and CEO of the bank, said an internal communication.

Nauman Ansari, former CEO of Faysal Bank, has been appointed as his successor. The communication said that Atif, who held the office of president and CEO for over five years, will be stepping down for personal reasons. Nauman will succeed Atif as president and CEO of Bank Alfalah, subject to legal and regulatory approvals.

Nauman has served various banks during his twenty-four year professional career that includes leading institutions like SCB, BoA, ABN Amro, Fortis Bank and Samba. He joined Faysal Bank as Group Head, Corporate & Investment Banking in 2008 and was appointed president & CEO in 2014. Nauman is reputed to be a seasoned banker with strong professional acumen. He is a business graduate of Miami University, USA.