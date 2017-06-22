Enviro launches powerful UPS inverter

LAHORE (PR): Enviro, a global brand of electronics, has launched a new, economical and smart UPS Inverter E-1202-6l/e1200i which supports up to 5 fans, 12 energy savers or 24 LED bulbs.

Enviro’s latest inverter is an exceptional UPS, having extraordinary built-in features. Unlike other UPS inverters in the market, this one shows the backup time left. Having a selectable AC input range between 90V-280V/170V-280V, this model also lets you select between Deep Cycle battery and a Car battery.

The E-1202-6l/e1200i comes with an optional external solar charge controller, which lets the customers charge their batteries with the sunlight and ultimately runs efficiently for longer durations regardless of unremitting load shedding hours. The charging current can also be selected between 10/20A as per the customer’s requirements.

This UPS inverter by Enviro is also equipped with a USB charging port (i-charger), letting customers easily charge their phones during load shedding directly from Inverter.

Being a part of JW SEZ (formerly Ruba SEZ), Enviro is a progressive global enterprise, with a vision to be acknowledged globally as a trustworthy market-leader with a status for excellence in performance. The ergonomically designed, easy-to-use products are tailor-made to meet the needs of the Pakistani households and suit the environment.

All Enviro products come with a valid warranty that is backed by the promise of prompt after-sales service all over Pakistan.

Haier Chill Stop bus

shelters in Lahore

LAHORE (PR): Haier, over the years, has come to be known as a ‘caring company’, and one that identifies with Pakistan and the people of Pakistan, their good times and bad, their everyday lifestyles and the problems they face as they go about their daily business. This caring attitude has manifested itself many times and has become the cornerstone of Haier Pakistan’s very active policy of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The latest practical example of Haier’s caring attitude is the offering of “Haier Chill Stop” bus shelters in Lahore. The Haier Chill Stop is a branded, completely glass enclosed bus stop designed to give instant relief to bus commuters from the searing heat. The bus stop has been adorned with comfortable seating, and Haier air conditioners to create a cool, comfortable and pristine environment for commuters.

As commuters walk in to the chill stop they find a most welcome relief from the oppressive heat of the summer, sit in comfortable seats to wait for the next bus. The Haier air conditioning unit that has been installed is representative of Haier’s innovative technology and market leading design and features, all attributes that have made Haier the undisputed market leader in Pakistan.

Haier’s top of the line DC Inverter ACs lead in terms of innovation, engineering design, lifetime reliability and significant savings, as high as 70%, as in the monthly electricity bill. Haier engineering have achieved this outstanding performance by incorporating Haier’s innovating and exclusive A-PAM technology that make Haier air conditioners the only “total DC Inverter ACs” on the market. Win Big with

TECNO this Ramazan

LAHORE (PR): Tecno Mobile has revealed its plan to enrich the month of Ramazan by giving its customers a chance to win big. Customers who will buy Tecno phones during the last 10 days of Ramadan can not only win cash vouchers of Rs/-5000 and different precious gifts every day, but also have a chance to enter into lucky draw. In this lucky draw, a grand prize of a motorbike awaits any individual who manages to win.

The company has also planned a remarkable contest on its digital forum for its valued customers, along with other contests with various rewards and prizes. The company has already conducted different campaigns on the digital forum; it plans on conducting something bigger with the name of Eidi Before Eid.

During the “EidiBeforeEid” campaign, the participants would be asked to share their pictures and selfies taken at Tecno activities using HashTags #EidiBeforeEid& #EidiWithTecno, which will allow the customers to win exciting Eid packages and rewards.

Tecno officially launched in Pakistan this April and coming up with remarkable activities and campaigns to express its deep care for its loyal users. This has indeed, made the consumer market admire the norms that Tecno has decided to follow to respect the social, cultural and religious festivals of the Pakistani consumers.

This Ramadan the Tecno campaign is very attractive as the company is providing free gifts and giveaways not only to the customers who buy’s Tecno mobile, but also to the visitors who participate in the activities.

The activities organized by the company will be held in different mobile markets of major cities. The activity areas include: Hall Road & Telestar in Lahore, Star City Mall in Karachi, Rehma Center in Multan, Kachehry in Faisalabad, Bilore in Peshawar and Singapore Plaza in Rawalpindi.

Philips Lighting initiates sustainability programme

KARACHI (PR): Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, has initiated a sustainability program to create awareness about energy efficiency and climate change amongst schoolchildren.

Under this program, Philips Lighting Pakistan is conducting interactive workshops for schoolchildren across various age groups at the local schools. The workshops include interactive and engaging sessions to help children understand topics such as climate change, sustainability and energy efficiency amongst others.

As part of this initiative, Philips Lighting Pakistan has already conducted one workshop at the local school reaching more than 150 students.

“Philips Lighting Pakistan has a long history of commitment to the environment. We deploy our expertise and knowledge of lighting to give back to the communities in which we operate. We are delighted to collaborate with the local schools to create awareness about energy efficiency and environment sustainability amongst schoolchildren,” said Asad Jafar, CEO Philips Lighting Pakistan. “By harnessing clean energy, we can power more equitable social and economic development. Now is a time for action. Through this unique initiative, we seek to educate children about the importance of being responsible towards the environment from an early age.”

Hospitality Inn earns

Certificate of Excellence

LAHORE (PR): Hospitality Inn Lahore has announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence once again for 2017. Hospitality Inn has been winning this award consecutively for 3 years. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, eateries and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

When selecting Certificate of Excellence winners, TripAdvisor uses a proprietary algorithm to determine the honorees that take into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews and opinions submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period as well as business’s tenure and ranking on the popularity Index on the site. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

Khurram Niaz Khan, Executive Manager of Hospitality Inn Lahore, said, “Winning this Certificate once again shows the consistency of efforts of all the hardworking staff here in the hotel and reflects our ultimate aim of becoming Pakistan’s the best hotel. We’d like to thank all of our guests who took the time to complete reviews on TripAdvisor. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award based on customer reviews, the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our business and our continued commitment to excellence.”

Fabbitt.com set to host

Lahore’s biggest Eid festival

LAHORE (PR): Fabbitt.com, Pakistan’s largest multi-label online fashion retailer, is all set to host the Fabbitt Eid Festival. Brainchild of Anush Ammar, a well-known fashion icon, the Festival will take place on 24th and 25th June at the Royal Palm Golf & Country Club from 5pm until 3am.

Sponsored by the heritage brand Master Molty Foam, the Festival has been curated with the concept of fashion, food, fun & technology – all coming together in one fabulous event.

The aim of the event is to revive the traditional spirit of Chand Raat by gathering Lahoris under one roof where they can enjoy the festivities of the joyous occasion. The Festival will transform the venue into a wonderland of Eid shopping with notable designers, famous eateries coming together under the banners of Fabbitt.com and Master MoltyFoam.

This Eid Festival will be a huge platform for Lahoris to shop from and interact with various designer-wear, prêt, lifestyle and luxury brands. Some of Pakistan's most exciting designers, including Faraz Manan, Fahad Hussayn, Ivy, Farah Talib Aziz, Neemar Jewels, Republic, Zara Shahjahan, Amrapali, Maria B & many others, will be showcasing their exciting collections. Apart from designer-wear, visitors will also be able to avail on-the-spot salon and mehndi services.

Commenting on this initiative, Anush Ammar said that, “We are really excited to bring the Fabbitt Eid Festival to the people of Lahore. Through the event, we aim to celebrate the spirit of Eid while providing Lahoris a platform to make their Chand Raat more memorable by spending it together with their friends and loved ones.”

JS Bank hosts Iftar

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank hosted an Iftar dinner the other day at a local hotel in Karachi. JS Bank has a long standing tradition of hosting Iftar for prominent personalities of media, its employees and other distinguished guests. The event was thoroughly enjoyed with the live screening of the Champions trophy final for all the guests and made even more special due to the great win by Pakistan.

Ali J Siddiqui, Chairman JS Bank, welcomed all the guests Imran Haleem Shaikh, Head of Marketing, stated that the holy month of Ramazan demonstrates the true spirit of Islam.

JS Bank in collaboration with JS Group’s charitable arm, Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation has also been hosting its daily Iftars at selective branches nationwide to support the less privileged people. The program runs for the entire holy month of Ramazan, helping thousands of people every year.

JS Bank is one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, with 307 branches in 152 cities including one international branch. JS Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan’s most diversified and progressive financial services groups.