KARACHI - Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has extended full support to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association and other textile representative bodies for raising the industry's voice on different issues.

However, it has taken exception over the strike called by these and maintained that it would further damage the textile industry facing various issues.

In a statement here on Wednesday, FPCCI Senior Vice President Aamir Atta Bajwa advised the private sector textile players to call off the strike in the interest of textile industry contributing around 8 percent to gross domestic product (GDP), over 60 percent in exports and provides 40 percent employment to industrial labor force of the country.

The strike has been called by APTMA, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Bedsheet Association and 25 other textile related associations.

Aamer Atta Bajwa urged the concerned government authorities to resolve the issues raised by APTMA and other textile associations to overcome the present crisis in the best interest of country.

He also urged the government to release the sales tax refunds and to implement the Prime Minister exporters' package which was announced in January 2017.

He also called for withdrawal of Rs 3.63 per kWh surcharge included in electricity bills and reduce textile related imports from China and India to salvage the local textile industry.

FPCCI Senior President regretted that the textile policy (2014-19) announced by the government last year was not implemented fully. He reiterated the business community's demand for provision of a level playing field to make competitive especially with the countries in the region.