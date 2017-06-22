PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Wednesday announced that the last date for issuance of cheques by the KP Accountant General/District/Agency Accounts Offices has been extended till June 29, 2017.

All other conditions will remain same as conveyed earlier vide letter under reference. It has been further directed that the period of validity of cheques up to June 30, 2017 would not be extended during next financial year 2017-18. It was notified here by the Finance Department through a circular addressed to the heads of departments concerned.