LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit had a number of result-oriented B2B meetings with his Australian counterparts during his business visit to Australia.

These meetings would pave way to joint ventures between the businessmen of the two countries in the sectors of power generation, packaging, plastic, agriculture, livestock & food products and agriculture machinery & implements, the LCCI chief said.

According to the statement issued here on Wednesday, the LCCI president successfully conveyed the message at every forum in Australia about the profitable investment opportunities in Pakistan and invited the potential Australian investors to avail these opportunities at maximum. Moreover, he also emphasized to explore avenues to expand bilateral trade particularly in agriculture sector, mining, science & technology, food products especially rice, fruits, textile made-ups and auto parts so that the trade volume could be enhanced at certain level among these countries.

He also conveyed that Pakistan condemns terrorism and clarified that the government has taken very bold steps to curtail extremism and in this regard necessary measures have also been taken to improve the law and order situation in Pakistan.

The LCCI president said that dairy and livestock sectors are growing well in Pakistan and there is still a tremendous potential of growth which can be explored through joint ventures between Pakistani and Australian businessmen. Similarly animal fattening projects are also picking up in Pakistan and the animals are being imported from Australia. Other important sectors are fresh fruit juices and beverages which promise excellent return on investments. He said that Pakistan was an agro-based economy but unfortunately, most of excessive agriculture produce wasted due lack of post harvest technology.

He said that Pakistan was striving hard to strengthen its agro-based and dairy industry. He said that in this regard, the professional expertise of Australian agro-based industrial sector could be very helpful. He said that there is a vast scope of investment in horticulture, cattle and sheep breeding, processing, canning, packing, and preservation of fresh fruits and vegetables.