ISLAMABAD (APP): In order to facilitate taxpayers, the Inland Revenue Offices of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would observe extended working hours on June 22, 23, 29 and 30. According to FBR notification, the offices of Inland Revenue would remain open on June 22 (Thursday) until 09:00pm while on June 23 (Friday) the office would be open until 11:00 pm. Similarly, the office would remain open until 10:00 pm on June 29 (Thursday) and up to 12:00 am (midnight) on June 30 (Friday). The chief commissioners have been requested to also establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches before or on June 30, 2017 to the respective offices of SBP on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of June.

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has completed 2D seismic acquisition on 3,293 kilometer area and 3D of 1,038 square kilometers during the current fiscal year. The company's extensive exploratory efforts yielded six oil and gas discoveries and its net crude oil production remained around 43,989 barrels per day, gas production 1,051 mmcf per day, LPG production 411 MT per day and sulphur production 39 MT per day. Answering a question, the sources told APP that the OGDCL had injected 18 new wells in its production gathering system in first, besides approximately 1,337,395 barrels crude oil and 9,348 mmcf gas more in its pool. The wells including Qadirpur HRL-II, Kunnar-II, Rajian-9, Nashpa-6 & 7, Unnar-1, Thora Deep-1 & 2, Pasakhi West Deep-I, Pasakhi East-I, TAY-2, 3 & 4, Dars-I, Dars Deep-I, Dars West-1, 6 Shah-I and Qadirpur-56 have been injected in the existing production gathering system.

ISLAMABAD (APP): Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) is confident to clear backlog of gas connection applications during the next fiscal year, official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said on Wednesday. "In 2013, there was the backlog of two million applications for gas connections, out of which the company cleared 1.5 million so far and the rest will be cleared in the year 2017-18," they told APP. Answering a question, the sources informed that SNGPL and SSGCL have planned to invest Rs12,702 million on transmission projects, Rs43,045 million on distribution projects and Rs8,462 million on other projects bringing the total investment of Rs64,209 million during the next year. During July 2016 to February 2017, they said, the utility companies provided 360,465 domestic, 339 commercial and 20 industrial connections across the country. While, they spent Rs17,925 million on transmission projects, Rs11,183 million on distribution projects and Rs14,925 million on other projects.

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has allocated Rs474 million for feasibility study for 682 km railway link from Havellian to Pak-China Border (Khunjrab) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18. The project is part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its construction would start during second phase of CPEC (2018-2022). According to official data, out of total allocated funds for the feasibility study of the project, only Rs1 million would be spent during the upcoming fiscal year 2017-18. Similarly, the government has also earmarked Rs198 million for feasibility study for up-gradation and extension of ML-3 in connection with CPEC. For rehabilitation and up-gradation of ML-1 including acquisition of land for new dry-port at Buldhair, District Haripur, an amount of Rs432 million have been earmarked and the whole amount would be spent during the upcoming fiscal year.

Sources said work on the project of up-gradation of ML-1 railway line from Karachi to Peshawar, which is also part of CPEC, would be started by December 2017 and is scheduled to be completed by 2021.