NEW YORK - Oil prices fell about 3 percent to a 10-month low in heavy trading on Wednesday, as nagging fears about the global crude glut fed a sell-off that was interrupted only briefly after news of a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories. U.S. crude futures touched a low of $42.13, the lowest intraday level since August 2016. They were at $42.36 at 1:28 p.m. EDT (1728 GMT), down 2.6 percent. Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped by more than 20 percent.