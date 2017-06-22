LAHORE - The Punjab government will initiate forestry projects under public-private partnership in South Punjab, said Minister for Planning & Development Malik Nadeem Kamran on Wednesday.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Steering Committee of Government of Punjab approved a project of forestation over an area of 90,000 acres, conceived by South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC) to be executed in partnership with private sector. The project will have immense economic and environmental benefits.

The committee was chaired by Minister for Planning & Development Malik Nadeem Kamran and attended by senior officials of relevant government departments and members of the committee. Kamran stated that this project is one of many initiatives being under taken by the Punjab government to bring about green revolution in the province.