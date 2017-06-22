ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday enhanced Regulatory Duties (RD) on more than 500 items including electronics, milk products, kitchen items, cars, fruits and vegetables.

The government in the budget for next financial year 2017-18 had enhanced the RD on imported and non-essential items by five percent. The impact of the RD on the import of luxury and non-essential items stood at Rs10 billion. The RD has been increased on the import of tiles, cosmetics, perfumes, shoes, makeup, watches, chocolates and other luxury and non-essential items already subjected to RD.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, the government has enhanced the RD on milk to 25 percent. Similarly, the government has increased the RD on yogurt, butter, cheese and dairy spreads to 20 percent. The RD on natural honey has also increased to 20 percent.

The RD on pineapple, oranges, kinos, grapes, melon, apricots, peaches, strawberries, apples, cherries, plums and lichis has enhanced to 20 percent. Meanwhile, the RD on following fruits has been increased to 15 percent, mangoes, guavas and sour cherries. The government has increased the RD to 50 percent on new sport vehicles, 1801 to 3000cc (except electricity hybrid).