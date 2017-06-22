LAHORE - Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of SNGPL held at a local hotel on Wednesday to elect 13 directors of the company.

The shares holders would elect the Board of Directors for a period of three years from June 26, 2017 in accordance with the section 159 of the Companies Act 2017, formerly Section 178 of the Company’s Ordinance 1984 in place of the retiring directors. 15 persons filed their consent to act as director of the company. Two of them withdrew their consent to act as director before elections. Since the number of persons who offered themselves to be elected was not more than the number of directors fixed under Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017.

The directors elected unopposed are Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mohammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan, Mohammad Aamir Qawi, Qazi Mohammad Saleem Siddiqui, Shahid Mahmood, Mohammad Jehanzaib Khan, Mian Misbahur Rehman, Sajjad Hussain, Ahmad Aqeel, Mirza Mahmood Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmed, Mustafa Ahmad Khan and Naveed Kamran Baloch.