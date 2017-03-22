Awarded

LAHORE (PR): Sajjad Hafeez receives ‘Excellent Services Award’ from Director Punjab Expanded Program on munization Dr Munir Ahmed in the presence of Provincial representatives of UNICEF and WHO in the Emergency Operations Center, Directorate General Health Services Punjab. Sajjad was awarded for his services as Provincial Communication Officer. The Reception was arranged to acknowledge his services for introducing innovative approaches in communication in polio and routine immunization program.

Cheema urges industry to play role in skill development

LAHORE (PR): We want the industry to play a lead role in providing the most needed skills to the youth of the country, said Executive Director of NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema at the inaugural session of Sector Skill Councils (SSC) which was attended by industrialists, service providers and employers.

He said, “We want industries to play a pivotal role in curriculum development, training delivery, monitoring, quality assurance, final assessment and job placement of the trained youth.” He said to formalise the industrial sector’s role, “We are going to establish Sector Skill Councils initially for four sectors i.e. construction, agriculture, hospitality and textile & fashion designing.” He said that skill councils would become a bridge between training providers and the employers. They would also facilitate the skilled youth to seek employment.

Representatives of various sectors like Shahid Rafique of Habib Rafique Group, Chairman of Builders & Developers Mohsin Sheikhani, Anis Bajwa from agriculture sector, Afzal Siddique from hospitality sector and Engineer M Ahsan from textile sector expressed their views and resolved to make positive contribution to skill development of youth.

Faysal Bank launches HomeStyles

KARACHI (PR): Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, announced launch of the Faysal Bank HomeStyles in partnership with leading home improvement brands to provide home appliances and furniture products on instalments.

Faysal Bank HomeStyles is launched under the Personal Instalment Loan (PIL) product. This is an end user defined programme whereby eligible customers have the option to pick and choose home improvement products from a bouquet of leading brands. The selected products will be financed through PIL at attractive and affordable loan pricing and the disbursed amount will be directly paid to the partner upon delivery of goods.

The partner brands for FBL HomeStyles include leading players of this segment offering an extensive range of electronic and kitchen appliances, home fittings, furniture and home décor to help customers renovate or upgrade their homes.

ACCA, WWF launch environment reporting awards

LAHORE (PR): ACCA Pakistan has partnered with WWF Pakistan to reward and recognise good sustainability reporting via the ACCA-WWF Pakistan Environmental Reporting Awards. At the heart of our judging criteria is GRI the “go to” standard for enterprises to start reporting and drive good business behaviour.

Ever since 2000 ACCA Pakistan has been actively encouraging businesses large and small, quoted and unquoted to adopt The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) and start reporting on their economic, environmental and social performance.

Speaking at the launch of the report “Sustainability Reporting: the Evolving Landscape in Pakistan”, Arif Masud Mirza, Regional Head of Policy said, ““Pakistani businesses are faced with classic headwinds like climate change, political turmoil, law and order and security. So business leaders and policymakers must ensure they counter with tailwinds such as adopting modern corporate reporting, integrated thinking across the management levels, having a regulatory framework that communicates the physical risks to business from not understanding Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) forces.”

Seminar on solid waste management held

LAHORE (PR): A one-day seminar on solid waste management was organised at SDSC Department by the Environment Protection Society. It was followed by a Clean Up Drive And Walk at the Government College University Lahore, in collaboration with the Lahore Waste Management Company.

Dr Ibrahim, chairman of the Societies Board at the GC University addressed the audience and administered the oath to the office bearers of the Environment Protection Society. He addressed the students and appreciated their efforts and work.

Umair, representative of the LWMC, was invited to introduce the company and its efforts. He introduced the organisation and highlighted the ongoing projects, the rehabilitation and waste management activities. He explained the challenges and problems faced by the company. He said that 70 percent of the results were positive or that much work had been done by the company.

UMT, George Mason University host conference

LAHORE (PR): A conference on the theme of “Innovation and Internationalisation in Pakistani Higher Education” was arranged by the Centre for Teaching and Learning at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in collaboration with George Mason University of USA.

Three years ago both institutions had started collaboration for Faculty Excellence in Teaching and Research (CFETR) to empower faculty through professional training. The purpose of the conference was to highlight research, innovative educational practice, and new knowledge generation in the modern context.

Addressing the inaugural session, US Council General in Lahore Yuriy Fedkiw said the United States government recognised strong economic rows depended on strong educational system. He said the US Mission to Pakistan supported economic lines in the country through a number of initiatives that increased access to finance, improved workforce development skills, encouraged use of new technology, management practices, supported institutions of higher education and increased domestic and international trade.

Coca-Cola replenishes 800m litres of freshwater

LAHORE (PR): Coca-Cola Pakistan celebrated its seven years of association with WWF-Pakistan and recent partnership with Mountain & Glacier Protection Organisation (MGPO) on World Water Day, by announcing that it has replenished, or in other words balanced, 800 million litres of freshwater back into the local communities.

The company is also determined to cross the 1 billion litres milestone in Pakistan by this year.

In addition, the Coca-Cola Company is the first Fortune 500 Company to achieve the ambitious yet aggressive target of 100 percent water replenishment across 206 countries.

“This accomplishment marks a moment of pride for Coca-Cola Pakistan and our system. What started as an inspirational goal in 2007 is today a global milestone which we plan to sustain as our business grows. Our consumers and partners should feel an integral part of our constant efforts to maintain our commitment towards responsible water use today and tomorrow,” stated Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager of The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, Pakistan & Afghanistan, at the steering committee meeting with local partners.

National Foods chooses Microsoft Cloud platform

LAHORE (PR): National Foods, one of the leading food brands of Pakistan, has decided to opt for Microsoft Cloud platform. The Microsoft O365 solution will be rolled out to more than 600 employees across the company. This decision to migrate towards Microsoft is reliant towards the overall company objective of sustainability and scalability and at the same time will benefit the company to expand further in its line of business.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Abrar Hasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Foods Limited, said: “In the quest of superiority and development, National Foods, being the biggest multi-category food company, needed to stay up-to-date with the evolving significance of technology. We evaluated different systems existing in the market and amongst them, the Microsoft solution proved to be the ideal choice for the sophisticated operational needs of our organisation.”