LAHORE - The fertilisers dealers have appealed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of corruption in the affairs of the National Fertiliser Marketing Limited (NFML) by its chief and other high officials.

While addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday, Chaudhry Naseer Tarar, a dealer from Gujranwala District, claimed that he bought fertiliser worth Rs1.8 million from the store of the fertiliser marketing company in Naushehra Virkan and sold to farmers in Gujranwala district area. Buyers started returning the bags in a day or two alleging that the bags had adulterated fertilisers besides being underweight by 10 kilograms per bag, he added.

Tarar alleged that he complained to the company about accusations made by the farmers and demanded withdrawal of his money but the administration instead threatened him. He said that the issue got hype in Gujranwala district and on protests of farmers DCO Gujranwala along with officers of the NFML and Agriculture Department raided the Naushehra Virkan store of NFML and found every bag underweight by 10 kilograms at least while 15,000 bags were missing. An FIR No# 593/14 were registered on the directives of the DCO with the provincial agriculture department as complainant. He said the case was subjudiced before a district court but challan of only store manager was submitted in the court but no step was taken against high ups who were also nominated in the same FIR.

He appealed to the PM and the chief justice to take all those nominated accountable for their misdeeds besides return of his amount he spent on buying of fertiliser.