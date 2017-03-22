LAHORE : The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved a development scheme of Public Private Partnership (PPP) sector with an estimated cost of Rs24.019 million.

The scheme was approved at the 61st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by P&D Chairman Jahanzeb Khan.

All members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries and senior representatives of relevant provincial departments attended the meeting. The approved development scheme is Feasibility Studies for Establishment of Aquaculture Processing Zone under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode (Revised, PC-II) at the cost of Rs24.019 million.