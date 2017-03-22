LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on Tuesday launched an online application system for new connections in its central circle of Lahore to facilitate its domestic and industrial consumers.

The online application system was introduced around one month ago in one sub division of Defence West as a pilot project. Now it has been extended to the entire central circle, one of the four circles of Lahore region.

The central circle consists of Township Sub Division, Samanabad Sub Division, Iqbal Town Sub Division and Civil Lines Sub Division. Civil Lines Sub Division consists of Ichhra, Mozang, Islamia Park and GOR.

Chief Executive Officer of Lesco Wajid Ali Kazmi said at the launch ceremony the new system would help curb power theft and corruption. He said the online system for registration of new connections would later be extended to other three circles of Lahore. After launch of the new system, he said, customers would be able to check survey, issuance of demand notices, release of material and installation of connections.

He said that training of staff had already been completed. All applicants will be able to submit their applications online on their own. Customer Services Centres and SDO Offices have been directed to provide support and guidance for submission of applications. He said the online system would ensure transparency and customer satisfaction. Applications could be tracked from Lesco website www.lesco.gov.pk.

Kazmi said that Lesco was working on reducing line losses. Mobile meter reading has helped a lot in this respect, he said. With the use of new software, some big consumers will be made part of the system. Currently, Lesco is contributing to 25 percent of revenue generated by distributors.

The power system will be upgraded and old meters will be replaced with new ones, Kazmi said.