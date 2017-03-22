Site for garments training institute being selected

SIALKOT (APP): Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Chairman Ijaz A Khokhar said here on Tuesday that arrangements were being made to set up the Pakistan Readymade Technical Training Institute (PRTTI) costing Rs125 million. "We are making adequate efforts for selecting a suitable site in central area for setting up the proposed institute to facilitate industrial workers", he said. Talking to the media, he said that idea behind this training institute was to produce trained workforce in the field of stitching, pattern designing, quality control, inspection and sewing machine mechanics. "The training will be imparted separately to male and female trainees in different fields at the institute," he added. He said that PRTTI would help exporters associated with the readymade garments industry to induct trained workforce to improve the overall productivity and quality of product.

He said that 50 industrial units were producing Martial Art uniforms while 100 units were engaged in producing tracksuits and sportswear in Sialkot.

Pakistan, Korean bank sign loan agreement for IT park

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Government of Pakistan and Korean Exim Bank signed a loan agreement on Tuesday for a new information technology park in the federal capital. The total project cost is $88.383 million, including loan of $76.3 million from Korean Exim Bank under the Economic Development Cooperation Framework (EDCF) arrangement. Secretary to Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Tariq Mahmood Pasha and Executive Director of Korean Exim Bank Younghoon Chang signed the document. The loan signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar and Minister of State for IT and Telecom Anusha Rahman. Korean ambassador in Pakistan, Dr Dong-gu Suh, senior officials from Korea Exim Bank, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of IT, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Economic Affairs Division (EAD) were also present. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the occasion welcomed the agreement for IT Park Project and thanked Korean Government for their continued support.

Senate body wants SEZ issues resolved

ISLAMABAD (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday directed the Board of Investment (BOI) to hold a meeting with all stakeholders for resolving the issues related to Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The meeting was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Talha Mehmood. Members of the committee, including Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Mir Yousaf Badini, Senator Khushbakht Shujat and Senator Najma Hameed attended the meeting. Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak and Senator Taj Haider was the special invitee to the meeting. The meeting discussed the matter regarding the "number of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) established / notified in the country so far" referred by the House to the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in its sitting held on January 10. The committee recommended the Board of Investment to prepare a detailed report after conducting meetings with the provincial governments on establishment of Special Economic Zones.

4.5G service to be operational by June

ISLAMABAD (APP): Wi-Tribe 4.5G service would be operational by June 2017 in five cities of the country. According to private news channel, wi-tribe announced a $15 million contract and strategic partnership with Huawei of China for advanced upgradation of LTE in at least five cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad. The advanced technology would be first tested at the Head Office, Islamabad, before making it fully operational across the city. Induction of LTE-A in broadband saturated market of Pakistan is the first time when 3.5 Ghz is being deployed in South Asia and Middle East. LTE-A equipment is capable of delivering 1GB per second data whereas LTE can go as up as 300MB per second. However, Wi-Tribe for now would be providing 100Mbps per connection and by the end of 2018 it be raised to 200Mbps. The industry has plans to deliver 400Mbps to its customers by 2019.