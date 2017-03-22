KARACHI: The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China Power International Holding Ltd (CPIH) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for general cooperation between the two entities. Under this MoU, PAEC and CPIH would develop extensive collaboration in the power sector in Pakistan. It was signed by PAEC member Syed Ziauddin and President of CPIH Wang Binghua in Karachi.

PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem and Commercial Counsellor at Consulate of People's Republic of China in Karachi Guo Chunshui witnessed the signing, says a statement here on Tuesday.

China Power International Holding Limited is a core subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), one of the top five state-owned power groups in China.

CPIH mainly was engaged in the development and operation of power projects, including coal-fired, hydro, natural gas, wind, solar energy, biomass, waste-to-energy, as well as coal and electricity consortium projects.

By end of 2016, the total installed capacity of CPIH was 28 GW, in addition 20 GW projects are under development. The total asset of CPIH was about 20 billion dollars and the total employees of CPIH were 18,000. Recently CPIH has been investing in the energy sector of Pakistan; not limited to two 660MW each coal-fired power plants under CPEC at Hub town, Balochistan.