ISLAMABAD:- The first tranche of Green Pakistan funds to the tune of Rs553 million was disbursed to provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA on the eve of the International Forests Day, on the directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. "The funds will be used to undertake afforestation across Pakistan for mitigating adverse impact of climate change," a PM's Office statement said here on Wednesday. The GreenPak Funds have been sanctioned to all provinces without any preference.–APP