ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Tuesday directed the government to provide details of the trade agreements signed with the other countries to the parliament.

The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce under the chair of Senator Shibli Faraz has also observed that parliament should also have role in monitoring the trade agreements with other countries. The Committee chairman said that the government should appoint experienced trade attachés in trade-partner countries in order to enhance the trade opportunities. He further said that the government should also give importance to the other export oriented sectors instead of textile.

“The govt should also announce an incentive package for other export oriented sector, as it announced for the textile sector couple of months ago,” Faraz said and added that this would help in enhancing the country’s exports, which are currently declining from last couple of years.

The committee chairman also raised doubts on the GDP figure by saying how country’s GDP is enhancing when current account and budget are in deficits. He also showed concerns over the delay in functioning of EXIM bank. The EXIM bank should start working for enhancing country’s trade, he added. However, an official of the Ministry of Commerce said that it was the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance to make EXIM bank functional.

The official informed that the PM’s incentive package worth of Rs180 billion would help in boosting the country’s exports in the months to come. The government had earmarked Rs6 billion in the budget for the ongoing financial year 2016-17 for enhancement of exports. Similarly, the government had also given incentives for importing new machinery in the country. The Ministry of Commerce had asked the Ministry of Finance to enhance the funds for enhancement of the export, he informed. “The government will also announce an incentive package for the other export oriented sector except textile” the official said.

Senator Ilyas Bilour said that the government had not revised the electricity and gas tariffs. The current electricity unit is Rs13, which is still high. Shibli said that there is no policy for enhancing exports under CPEC projects. He further said that the government should increase exports through special economic zones (SEZs) to be established under CPEC.

The officials of Board of Investment (BoI) briefed the committee on investment policies of the incumbent government. They informed that foreigner investors especially from Belarus and Italy are taking interest to invest in Pakistan.

The committee also recommended that a conference should be organised in Islamabad, after consultation with all provinces, to highlight investment opportunities in the country. “The govt should provide conducive environment to attract foreign investment in the country,” the committee chairman remarked.