ISLAMABAD - National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) is upgrading the transmission of power system throughout the different parts of the country as per the needs and load of the consumers and by the end of 2018 it would achieve the target of transmitting 30,000MW electricity.

These remaeks were expressed by the NTDC official while briefing the 22nd meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) held here on Tuesday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who assessed the overall progress of the CPEC projects.

The Water and Power additional secretary and the NTDC MD also give a comprehensive briefing about the future projects regarding transmission of power to the different parts of the country according to the needs and load of the consumers. According to the set targets, they would be able to transmit 30,000MW electricity by the end of 2018 which will help the country to reduce the power crises and lessen the suffering of the common man.

The chairman appreciated the senior officers of the different ministries for giving a comprehensive briefing and answers as well as the spirit of the people involved in construction of these projects within their time-lines. He further said that the CPEC project is transformational initiative which will change the destiny of the people of Pakistan and unite the Federation of Pakistan through progress, prosperity and connectivity. Moreover, he said that due to CPEC, Pakistan’s image has improved as an investor-friendly destination and Pakistan today is a pivotal player in bringing about regional cooperation through corridors and connectivity.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch Rana, Muhammad Afzal Khan, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, MNAs, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani, Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Senator Talha Mehmood, Senator Shibli Faraz and senior officers of the Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Water & Power, NTDC and Nasim Khalid, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC.