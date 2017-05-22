ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has said that resolution of disputes relating to traders and industrialists creates harmony in the society and further builds up confidence of the people on the state.

The president expressed these remarks while talking to Banking Mohtasib Anisul Hasnain who paid a farewell call on President Mamnoon and apprised him about the performance of his institution. The president commended the Banking Mohtasib on discharging his responsibilities with honesty and hard work.

Praising the performance of the institution of Banking Mohtasib, the president said that resolving the issues of traders and industrialists creates harmony in the society and further builds up confidence of the people on the state. This provides impetus to industrial and trade activities and strengthens the national economy.

He also praised the measures taken by Banking Mohtasib for resolving the banking related issues. Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of eminent personalities belonging to various walks of life, the president said that in order to attain their due rights the people should develop self-confidence in themselves instead of relying on others.

Likewise, he said that there should not be any lapse in meeting obligations to the state and society. The delegation was comprised of jurists, educationists, intellectuals and civil society representatives. The president emphasized that education provides the real foundation to the national development. Therefore, it is imperative that strict discipline should be maintained in the educational institutions and there should be no carelessness in the matters of education, he added.

He said, “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and One belt One Road Projects are special blessings of Almighty Allah for Pakistan and our youth must attain necessary expertise in all modern knowledge and skills to utilise their full potential.” Thus, the role of educational institutions is very important in this regard. He further said that he himself takes keen interest in the education and an open door policy is being followed at the President House to resolve the issues of education, he added.

He said, “Role of Judiciary is very important in establishing social discipline and our courts have played valuable role in this regard.” He stressed that the elements promoting corruption in educational institutions needs to be dealt strictly and every member of society has important responsibility in this respect.

Meanwhile, the officials of Pak Muslim Alliance also called on the president. He assured them of resolving the problems of Bengali-speaking Pakistanis and said that every effort will be made to solve of their issues.