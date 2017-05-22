ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan has urged the OIE General Assembly to develop guidelines for the member states to organise their animal husbandry and treatment practices on more scientific lines to better safeguard the health of the livestock and humans.

During his speech at the 85th General Session of OIE in Paris, Bosan said Pakistan greatly values its partnership with World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) for its livestock development, disease control and overall poverty alleviation. According to Ministry officials, the event was attended by delegates from 180 countries besides observers from regional and international organisations.

While addressing the Plenary Session, the minister said that the role of WO for Animal Health is vital for rural socioeconomic development, food security and poverty alleviation, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan. He said that in Pakistan, socio-economic development hinges upon livestock development as over 8m families derive 35pc of their income from this sector. He commended OIE’s technical support for developing and implementing disease control strategies and policies in Pakistan. The minister informed the delegates that Pakistan was successfully freed from rinderpest disease in 2007 and bird flu in 2008. It has also initiated a national programme to eliminate Foot and Mouth disease in the country.

The minister termed OIE a valuable forum to deliberate new ideas and solutions for addressing the existing problems and bridging the gaps for qualitative development of livestock sector, and for discussing and creating awareness for the challenges ahead.

The World Assembly of OIE Delegates establishes the policies of OIE, examines new inter-governmental standards covering animal and zoonotic disease control methods; safety of international trade in animal and animal products as well as animal welfare.