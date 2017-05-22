TDC holds fund raising dinner

LAHORE (PR): The Diabetes Centre - TDC, a not-for-profit organisation established to take the bold initiative of fighting Diabetes in Pakistan with international standards of quality care on a welfare basis. A Fund Raising dinner was held in Lahore where The Diabetes Centre (TDC) chairman Dr Asjad Hameed highlighted the current situation of diabetes in Pakistan and measures to prevent diabetes. Dr Asjad is committed to save lives and protect people from diabetes. During the ceremony, he requested the nation through media to play their important role in building and helping multidisciplinary medical facilities throughout Pakistan due to the severity of diabetes ailment.

Mr Umer Kamal, Director Resource Mobilization and Shaiq Tanveer, Member Advisory Board also presented the status of Islamabad & Lahore Projects and thanked attendees & supporters for their cooperation to bring The Diabetes Centre at this level.

