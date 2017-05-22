Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan has a very rich and diverse landscape which can also contribute to enhancement of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.



Addressing a seminar on ‘Bio Diversity and Sustainable Tourism’ in Islamabad today, she said, “Tourism, sports and cultural activities are witnessing an upsurge due to improved security situation over the last four years.”

She said, “There is a deep connection between ecosystem and tourism. Many countries including India, Malaysia, and United Kingdom are using the nature to attract maximum tourism.”

She said, “National parks in these countries have helped development of their tourism sector.”

She informed that, “A proposal is under consideration to declare Astola Island a Marine Protected Area. This will be a major milestone in promoting tourist activities on the Island.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb underlined the need for raising awareness amongst the people about the diverse bio-diversity of the country.

In this regard, she said, “The relevant stakeholders can cooperate with Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television Network in showcasing the true picture of the country.”

She said, “Documentaries need to be prepared to acquaint the youth about the landscape of the country. We have to preserve and promote our national heritage for our future generations.”