The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) have signed agreements on four separate mega developmental projects worth $11 billion.

“The government has signed an agreement with FWO for the construction of CPEC city on Motorway near Swabi,” KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said while addressing a press conference on Monday.

He said the CPEC city project will be completed at a cost of $4.4 billion. The CPEC city will be constructed over 80,000 kanal area of land, he added.

The CPEC city would have 62,000 plots and will comprise of education zone, five to seven star hotels, commercial zone, public buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park, petrol, CNG stations and sports facilities, he told journalists.

This project will be designed to the highest level of modern smart cities concept with sustainability, he said, adding that the project will generate economic activities in more than 40 industries relating to construction sector besides it will create employment opportunities to more than 80,000 people at local and regional level, he said.

The chief minister said that another mega project to be constructed with collaboration of FWO is Model Housing Town in Peshawar. “Peshawar Model Town will be constructed over an area of 108,500 kanals of land with a provision of 81,000 plots,” the chief minister told newsmen.

The Peshawar Model Town will be linked with GT road and Motorway through a nine-kilometre Expressway which will boost the real estate sector for the city, he added.

He said that the government has also signed an agreement with FWO for generation of 506 megawatts of electricity in Chitral through construction of three Hydro Power Plants. Total investment to develop these three projects is $1.11 billion and will be complete in a period of four year, he said.