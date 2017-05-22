ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique has expressed the hope that the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will enhance in the coming days.

He was addressing the session of B2B (business-to-business) meetings of the delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) with the representatives of rice importing companies of Saudi Arabia at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh. The ambassador said the embassy was ready to facilitate the Pakistani exporters in entering and capturing their due share in Saudi Arabian market.

The ambassador urged the Pakistani industrialists to seize on the new opportunities arising from implementation of Saudi Vision 2030 so as to boost and strengthen the economy of Pakistan. The delegation was on an eight-day business tour to the Kingdom from May 11 to 19 with a view to making efforts for regaining the lost share of Pakistani rice in Saudi Arabian market.

The delegation comprised representatives of 12 rice exporting companies of Pakistan, the Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry president and REAP secretary general.

They held detailed discussions with their Saudi counterparts and introduced their products portfolio. The Saudi buyers appreciated the quality and aroma of Pakistani rice and showed keen interest in establishing long-term business relations with Pakistani rice exporters.

The delegation visited the largest supermarkets and super stores of the central and eastern provinces and held meetings with their top management to discuss the prospects of increasing the share of Pakistani rice brands in modern trade. Chambers of Commerce & Industry of the two provinces expressed their utmost desire for exchange of business delegations between the two brother Islamic countries on a more-frequent basis.

The REAP delegation expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Pakistan, Riyadh and Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry for facilitating their business delegation and expressed their hope that their useful and productive visit would go a long way towards increasing the Pak-Saudi bilateral trade.