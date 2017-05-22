LAHORE - A two-day international seminar on business opportunities in Punjab is all set to begin from Monday in which more than 400 companies from different countries are expected to participate.

China, Turkey, UK, Germany, UAE and Sweden are among the countries to be represented at the seminar, PBIT CEO Haroon Shaukat said at a briefing here on Sunday. He said the Punjab government is trying to make the province most attractive place for foreign investment. Punjab Mass Transit Authority Chairman Khwaja Ahmed Hasan, MPA Azma Zahid Bukhari, Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmed and Pakistan’s commercial counselor in China Irfa Iqbal were present at the briefing.

Irfa dispelled the impression that local industry faced any threat because of the massive Chinese investment in Pakistan. She said Chinese investment would help internationalise the local industry and enhance their capacity.

A number of MoUs would be signed between the local and foreign companies during the seminar. Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif will also be present during the signing ceremony.

About five dozen projects of Punjab would be showcased at an exhibition to be held at the Expo Centre a day later. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority chairman said the hard work done by the Punjab chief minister had drastically changed the thinking of Chinese investors.