4.448m acres to be brought under paddy cultivation in Punjab

SIALKOT (APP): Over 4.448 million acres of land will be brought under paddy cultivation during the Kharif season in Punjab. Agriculture department sources told APP on Sunday that paddy would be sown over 1.66 million acres in Gujranwala division while 342,000 acres land would be brought under paddy crop in Sialkot district. The department has deputed training teams which are visiting village to village for providing proper guidance and assistance to rice growers about the use of inputs, nursery sowing and transfer of plants into fields in Punjab. In Sialkot, the agriculture department has also initiated a well-knitted training programme for the paddy growers on the preparation of nurseries and cultivation of paddy crop to achieve the target. The local agriculture department had also launched farmers training programme in 1442 villages of Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of Sialkot district. As many as 29 teams were busy in imparting training to the rice growers for enhancing per acre yield, sources added.

KPOGCL, AWT sign MOU on oil & gas projects

RAWALPINDI (APP): Army Welfare Trust (AWT) has signed Memorandum of Understanding with KP Provincial Holding Company Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company (KPOGCL) for joint execution of projects in oil & gas upstream to downstream business. The ceremony was held in Rawalpindi, AWT Headquarters and MoU was signed by KPOGCL CEO Raziuddin and AWT COO Major General (r) Hamid Mehmud in the presence of AWT Managing Director Lt General (r) Khalid Rabbani. The AWT managing director expressed his keen interest in the exploration & production to cater for energy needs of fast-growing economy. He said, "We are committed to take every essential step in the right direction and this step to enter into energy sector by AWT will surely give a win-win situation to all the stakeholders, involved directly or indirectly." Speaking on the occasion, KPOGCL DGM Nouman Akbar expressed the views that this strategic alliance with AWT will pave way for investments in exploration and production of the natural resources and hydrocarbons.

Raziuddin lauded the efforts and thanked the AWT management for trust in shaking hands with KPOGCL.

He said KPOGCL plans to start detailed seismic in KP Province and stressed for regulatory clearances to proceed further. He said, "We jointly urge leading multinational/national E&P companies, groups, trusts etc to come forward and make investments in the energy sector of Pakistan."

Cotton yarn, cloth production increase 0.78pc, 0.51pc in 9 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Domestic production of cotton yarn and cotton cloth grew by 0.78 percent and 0.51 percent respectively during first three quarters of current financial year as compared the production of corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March, 2016-17, 2.572 million tons of cotton yarn produced in the country as compared the production of 2.552 million tons of the same period of last year. According to the computation of Quantum Index Numbers of large scale manufacturing industries, domestic yarn production in March 2017 was recorded at 287,450 tons as against 282,695 tons of same month of last year. Meanwhile, in last 9 months of about 784.250 million square meters of cotton cloth were produced, which were recorded at 780.233 million square meters in the corresponding period of last year. Domestic production of cotton cloth was recorded at 87,500 thousand square meters in month of March as against 86,500 square meters of same month of last year.

100pc funds released to acquire 4 new drilling rigs

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has released all funds amounting to Rs415.807 million allocated under the PSDP 2016-17 for acquiring four new drilling rigs to step up oil and gas exploration activities in the country and achieve self-reliance in the energy sector. "The drills will be in use of the Geological Survey of Pakistan to map existing hydrocarbon resources in different potential areas of the country," official sources told APP. Answering a question, they informed that the state-owned OGDCL had around nine own rigs with the capacity to drill up to 5,500 meters deep. "The company-owned rigs' drilling capacity is from 2,500 to 5,500 meters, which are almost 35 to 40 years old," they added. They said Pakistan was facing a huge gap between demand and supply of energy. Currently, the sources said, its total gas production was four bcfd against the demand of eight bcfd of gas, and the oil production stood at around 10,000 barrels per day, while its requirement was seven to eight times higher than the production.

They expressed confidence that oil and gas exploration production would increase with arrival of new drilling rigs and geological survey equipment.