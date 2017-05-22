ISLAMABAD - The Revenue Division has proposed Rs10.5 billion for Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next fiscal year (2017-18).

The ITTMS would be launched under Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Regional Improving Border Service Project, official sources said, adding that the ADB would provide Rs10,000 million for the project during the upcoming year.

The total cost of ITTMS project has been estimated at Rs31,626.2 million with foreign exchange component of Rs26,049 million, while the remaining amount of Rs5,576.5 million will be provided by the government.

The Revenue Division has also proposed Rs1,743 million for security improvement project at Karachi Port and Port Qasim. The amount will include Rs1,703 million as foreign exchange component, which will be provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Under the project, whose total cost has been estimated at Rs1,801.339 million, will include installation of three fixed scanners and a mobile one.

The Revenue Division also proposed an amount of Rs200 million for establishment of Inland Revenue offices all across the country while Rs150 million each would be utilised for construction of Model Custom Collectorate at Gawadar and construction of Regional Tax Office at Islamabad.

Similarly, the Division has proposed Rs25 million for feasibilities of Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gawadar, RTOs at Islamabad and Sargodha, and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IIR) in Karachi. It has also proposed Rs59.470 million for its ongoing project of the construction of Zonal Office (IR) and Transit Accommodation at Kohat, Rs49.470 million for building Transit Accommodation for MCC Faisalabad, Rs59.250 million for purchase of land for Regional Tax Office, Peshawar and Rs59.710 million for the construction of warehouse for Model Custom Collectorate (Preventive) Karachi.

The Revenue Division proposed Rs55 million for the construction of a warehouse for Model Customs Collectorate, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, Rs35 million for purchase of land for Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR) at Islamabad, Rs59.5 million for purchase of land for Regional Tax Office (RTO) Lahore. Similarly, Rs50 million each has been proposed for the reconstruction of Regional Tax Office, Sargodha and construction of office of Intelligence and Investigation (II&R) in Karachi.

The Division proposed Rs58.750 million for the construction of Zonal Office (IR) at Manshera and Rs49.470 million for Transit Accommodation at Manshera, Rs55.152 million for acquisition of land for expansion of Passenger Facilitation Center (PFC) and Rs53.103 million for the construction of an additional office block for RTO Abbottabad. In total, Rs14.298 billion budgetary allocations have been proposed for its 41 projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming financial year (2017-18).