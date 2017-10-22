MULTAN: Punjab government is offering billions of rupees subsidy on DAP fertilizer to 5.2 million farmers in the province. The basic purpose of this subsidy is to reduce input cost on preparation of crops. Assistant Director Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kohloon urged un-registered farmers to get themselves registered by making call at agriculture Help Line 0800-15000 or 0800-29000 with Punjab government for availing the facility. The farmers would send message in a such way that scratch number, space and then ID number at 8070. Then they would receive a message.–APP

The farmers could receive money by showing this message to any "Easy Paisa" shop.