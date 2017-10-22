Beaconhouse opens Abbottabad, Nowshera campuses

LAHORE (PR): Beaconhouse School System has inaugurated two new custom-built campuses in Abbottabad and Nowshera. The Abbotabad campus has all the facilities that a modern school requires with playing fields, modern libraries and labs.

Chief Executive of the Beaconhouse School System, Kasim Kasuri was the chief guest and Executive Director Beaconhouse School System, Nassir Kasuri was the guest of honour. Parents and representatives of the Beaconhouse northern region were also present at the event. Parents were given a tour of the campus and its facilities, while the children performed for the guests.

Beaconhouse Nowshera campus also opened the doors of its purpose-built campus. This is a one of its kind campus in the city which features playing fields, basketball court, labs and libraries, gymnasium as well as an indoor swimming pool.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervaiz Khattak graced the occasion. Kasim Kasuri, Nassir Kasuri, Mrs Amina Wattoo Kasuri, other dignitaries from Nowshera and hundreds of parents attended the ceremony. The new purpose-built campus of BSS Nowshera is of international standard having state-of-art facilities including well equipped science labs, IT labs, gymnasium, large playground and a swimming pool for the students.

The parents and chief guests were given a tour of the facility and were entertained by students performing different acts. The Chief Minister lauded Beaconhouse for bringing this state-of-the art campus to the region and its services towards education.

The Educators appreciates ‘high achievers’

LAHORE (PR): High Achievers’ Award Ceremony 2016-17 was organised by The Educators Regional Office North the other day to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and effort of all students who secured high grades.

The pride of the region, Zahra Nawaz of SSC II was the highlight of the event who achieved overall 3rd position in Federal Board. Chief guest, Engr Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor Islamabad Space Technology, Islamabad awarded shields and awards to all toppers SSC I and SSC II. Shahid Saeed Butt, Project Director The Educators, Nadeem Butt, Regional Head North, and Ayyaz Ali Khan, GM Sales and Development, were also present on the occasion.

Cinepax launches new multiplex cinema

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s favorite cinema chain ‘Cinepax’ has launched its multiplex cinema in Sialkot at Mall of Sialkot. The launch took place with a grand ceremony in which children of army martyrs and SOS Village inaugurated the event. The children were shown a movie and media was also present at the event to give exclusive coverage.

Cinepax has officially expanded its operations in 10 cities nationwide with the opening of Cinepax Mall of Sialkot. It is their 13th cinema location in Pakistan, and soon plan to expand their operations further nationwide. Initially, 2 screens will be operational in its soft launch phase. Cinepax has planned to launch a total of 5 screens with a total seating capacity of 500, and will offer both Silver and Gold cinema experience. This multiplex cinema will be a 5 screen complex so far the biggest cinema house in the city.

Pir Saad Ahsanuddin , CEO Cinepax Cinemas, stated, “We look forward to bringing the Cinepax experience to every city of Pakistan."