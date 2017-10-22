ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has inked a strategic agreement with the Ministry of Science, Technology and IT, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for installing a state-of-the-art managed Wi-fi solution with high-speed internet connections at the University of Peshawar and 25 other colleges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The agreement was signed by Suleman Awan, General Manager, Digital Services, PTCL and Syed Ishtiaq Hussain, Chief Planning Officer, Department of ST&IT, Government of KP.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahram Khan, Senior Minister for IT and Health KP said, “Since its beginning, the KP government has been following a vision of providing innovative services to the people of KP and in this regard, it has already initiated many projects of public welfare.” He also mentioned that the KP government has a special focus on the use of technology in providing various services to the people across the province. He expressed his trust and confidence on PTCL, which tends to be a reliable partner for the KP government in its public welfare initiatives.

Both the KP government and PTCL are leading the charge in the systematic transformation of education through installation of modern technology and IT-based infrastructure in all schools, colleges and universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A result of visionary leadership, the initiative will enable students and faculty of higher education institutions to get PTCL broadband internet access over Wi-fi. This will help both university students and faculty members to carry out their research and to access digital content related to their academic fields.

Adil Rashid, Chief Digital Services Officer, PTCL, said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Department of Science, Technology & IT, KP for extending ICT services in the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The initiatives taken by the KP government are highly commendable and will help transform such key sectors as health, education and information technology. PTCL remains committed to improving the lifestyle and empowering people through its futuristic and diversified products and digital services.”

He also expressed PTCL’s interest in joining hands with the KP government in the rest of ICT initiatives.

