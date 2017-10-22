ISLAMKOT - National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has taken up Rs 15 billion project of transmission lines for shifting electricity to national grid to be produced from Thar Coal Block-II.

A spokesman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) informed a team of visiting journalists at the project site in Thar that the coal based power plant will start producing electricity from 2019. He said that the NTDC has started laying 235 km long parallel transmission lines of 500 KV each, to transfer the electricity from the plant to Mityari grid-station.

He said that Tharies are major beneficiaries of the Thar coal mining and power generation projects of SECMC. Priority is being given to the locals in jobs, he informed. In this regard, he said that a Vocational training center had been established to impart training in different fields to the locals for induction when project will start operation. He rebutted the perception regarding environmental issues in the area because of coal based power plant.

He made it clear that the plant will produce electricity with using indigenous coal thus would help reduce dependence on imported oil as well as government spending on huge foreign exchange.