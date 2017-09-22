Remittances thru banking channel a must for

national cause: NBP CEO

KARACHI (PR): National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), the largest public sector bank in the country, recently launched a campaign specifically designed to create awareness about the ills of money transfer through illegal channels to Pakistan. This campaign was initiated by the launch of a short docudrama targeted towards Pakistani diaspora residing especially in UAE, Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries. NBP believes that this mode will prove to be an important medium to educate the masses about the advantages of sending remittances back home through legal banking channels, such as National Bank of Pakistan’s “Foree Remittances”.

This launch was well attended by a number of top officials. Jameel Ahmed, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, was the guest of honor and the event was presided over by Saeed Ahmad, President & CEO National Bank of Pakistan.

President & CEO NBP, said: “The biggest challenge facing the overall remittance business of Pakistan is the use of illegal system of Hawala/Hundi. This is used by a large number of overseas Pakistanis due to lack of proper information. This affects the country gravely. If all remittances come via banking channels, our forex reserves will increase resulting better financial stability and improved standing of Pakistan in the International market.” He emphasised the need for documentation and cited reference of Surah-e-Baqra verse 282, where the importance of documenting contracts has been emphasized. He clarified that the use of Hundi/Hawala is also not desirable even from religious point of view.

Mastercard, Inov8 boost cashless payments

with launch FonePay

LAHORE (PR): In a collaboration aimed at driving the wider adoption of cashless payments in Pakistan, Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, and Inov8 Limited, one of the fastest growing financial technology companies in the region, have teamed up to offer Inov8’s shared payments platform, FonePay – Pakistan’s first super app. Powered by Masterpass QR, a quick response (QR) mobile payments solution that allows consumers to make simple and secure digital payments across devices and channels, FonePay combines a user’s bank accounts, mobile wallets and payment cards including debit, credit and prepaid products on one platform. The hassle-free solution significantly increases the speed, convenience and security of day-to-day transactions using the fast, secure and cost-effective solution, allowing users to make purchases by simply scanning a QR code.

FonePay provides hundreds of use cases, allowing users to pay at retail locations, on websites, and in-app. Users can also make ticket bookings and pay for buses, movies, ride hail services and events, get vouchers – for Amazon, Netflix, Xbox, Facebook and dozens of gaming options – pay for utility bills, and mobile top-ups all from the same super app.

Samsung launches ‘Note 8 Retailers

Training Programme’

LAHORE (PR): Samsung is a global technology leader. Its revolutionary products, powerful devices and award-winning innovations enjoy tremendous popularity in Pakistan too, as its products and solutions fulfill the needs of many diverse consumer segments. Samsung is now conducting a Training Program in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, to enhance the capabilities of its extensive distribution network. The aim of this exercise is to maximize retailers’ knowledge about its latest innovative device – the Samsung Note 8 and to elevate the overall service skills of the personnel.

With the objective of further enriching the consumers’ retail experience, Samsung has launched this highly-evolved training programme for its dealers at; the Global Marquee, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi on 19th September, the Majestic Marquee, 2-A Main Islamabad Club Road, Islamabad on 20th September and the Eastern Marquee, 210 Wafaqi Colony, Main Upper Canal Bank Road, Lahore, on the 21st September. The retailers are being further trained and groomed to reflect the highest service standards, while selling the world’s premium products and technologies, created by Samsung.

President of Samsung Pakistan –Y. J. Kim stated that: “Training of our retail network and enhancing the skills of our front-line personnel is a perpetual exercise at Samsung. We aim to maintain our market-leadership, as the new training programme will further enhance our distribution capabilities, product availability and outreach. Samsung continues to add more convenience for the consumers, to further elevate the brand-image and consumer-perception."

Samsung’s retailers’ network is consistently inspired to exceed the customers’ expectations, to build trust on the brand. Extensive research on consumer preferences helps Samsung in anticipating their evolving needs. Hence, its innovations and high service-standards continue to win the customers’ hearts.