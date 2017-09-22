KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,099.7m on September 15, 2017.The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $14,283.6m and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,816.1m, hence total liquid foreign reserves have reached $20,099.7m. During the week ending 15th September, SBP’s reserves decreased by $474m to $14,284m, due to external debt servicing and other official payments.–Staff Reporter